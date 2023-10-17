ugc_banner

TRIGGER WARNING: Shocking GoPro footage shows Hamas gunman's rampage. Video

Gaza CityEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Hamas terrorists crossed the border fencing to enter Israel on October 7. Photograph:(Twitter)

Hamas launched a shocking three-pronged attack on Israeli civilians, using land, sea, and air attacks with rockets.

The IDF released a disturbing first-person video of an armed Hamas operative ambushing Israelis. The assailants crossed into Israel, ambushing Israeli forces and indiscriminately attacking a civilian area.

The ongoing war has resulted in a devastating toll on lives, raising humanitarian concerns. 

The Palestinian group Hamas unleashed terror on Israeli civilians through surprise attacks, marking a disturbing escalation of violence in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. These attacks comprised a three-pronged assault, with Hamas terrorists striking from land, sea, and air, using rockets to target both Israeli civilian and military installations.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) responded by releasing raw GoPro First-Person View (FPV) footage, offering a chilling first-person perspective of the violence.

The video documented an armed Hamas operative ambushing an Israeli checkpoint and subsequently attacking Israelis with assault rifles. The confrontation ultimately led to the operative's demise at the hands of Israeli security forces.

The assault on video

The horrifying video, lasting three minutes, captures the Hamas assault vividly. It shows several militants on bikes and pickup trucks, armed with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and Kalashnikov rifles. They were seen heading towards the Gaza-Israel border wall in a convoy, seemingly prepared for a violent confrontation.

As the operatives reached the border fencing, they crossed into Israeli territory, launching an ambush on Israeli forces using RPGs and assault rifles.

Their violent rampage extended to a civilian area, where they unleashed indiscriminate gunfire on houses, even targeting an ambulance parked in the vicinity. An Israeli citizen inside one of the houses fell victim to their attack.

Watch | Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

The assailants proceeded to reload their weapons and forcibly entered another house. Inside, they encountered an unlocked phone on the dining table, lights still on, but no people in sight. Despite their search efforts, they found no one within the premises.

The Hamas operative's ambush ended in tragedy, as Israeli security forces mounted a counter-attack, ultimately neutralising him from a hidden location. The man was left on the ground, howling and screaming in pain.

Allegations of human shields

Israel has accused Hamas of preventing Gazans from escaping to safety, effectively using them as human shields to protect themselves from Israeli counter-attacks.

In an effort to mitigate civilian casualties, the Israeli military identified two specific roads in the Gaza Strip for residents to use in moving south, avoiding the potential danger of an impending ground offensive.

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

