TRIGGER WARNING: Israeli envoy plays video of Hamas trying to decapitate Thai worker with garden hoe 

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

As Israel braces for a vote on Jordan's resolution at the UN General Assembly seeking a ceasefire in Gaza, the country's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Thursday (Oct 26) played out a very disturbing video during his address which allegedly showed Hamas militants attacking a Thai woman with a garden hoe.

Revealing what he said is the "true face of Hamas," the envoy in a post on X social media platform wrote, "This is not Auschwitz - it's Hamas! We are not fighting against humans - we are fighting monsters! Israel will not stop until Hamas is destroyed! This is what I said at the General Assembly podium when I showed footage of Israeli civilians burnt alive by Hamas and of Hamas savages beheading a wounded Thai civilian. His crime? Being alive in Israel."

According to reports, the video was from the onslaught by Hamas that ensued on October 7 in southern Israel, an unprecedented attack on Israel that allegedly involved butchering civilians, beheading babies, setting houses on fire, and abducting many Israelis and foreign nationals, and taking them to Gaza Strip.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. This is not Auschwitz - it's Hamas! We are not fighting against humans - we are fighting monsters! Israel will not stop until Hamas is destroyed!



This is what I said at the General Assembly podium when I showed footage of Israeli civilians burnt alive by Hamas and of Hamas… pic.twitter.com/9ncVdog3us — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 26, 2023 × UNGA members are expected to vote on a Jordanian resolution on Friday (Oct 27). Reports say that the resolution is anticipated to pass as a majority of the members back Palestinians.

However, UNGA resolutions are non-binding and may have little effect on the ground situation.

Also Read | US hits back after Iran-backed militant groups in Syria escalate attack on troops

The text of the resolution moved by Jordan, representing the Arab countries, is also seeking the release of hostages held captive by Hamas, ensuring the safety of civilians, and "unhindered" humanitarian access for Palestinians stranded in the Gaza Strip.

Palestine can't vote

Palestine, being just a non-member observer at the UN General Assembly and not recognised in the UN Charter, will not be able to cast its vote. Meanwhile, each of the 193 members of UNGA will get the opportunity to vote on Gaza which is being pounded relentlessly by Israeli airstrikes.

Watch | US strikes 2 Syrian facilities after attacks on its troops by Iran-backed groups × Earlier, two UNSC resolutions failed to pass. As the war prolongs and takes a toll on the well-being of Palestinians stuck in war-ravaged Gaza, Russia and China vetoed the United States-led resolution at the Security Council which called for Israel's right to self-defence and "humanitarian pauses".

Meanwhile, the Russia-led resolution that called for a humanitarian ceasefire also failed to garner enough support, winning only four votes while a resolution needs at least nine.

Palestine’s UN ambassador Riyad Mansour in an emotional speech to the UNGA on October 26 appealed members "to vote to stop the killing. Vote for humanitarian aid to reach those whose very survival depends on it. Vote to stop this madness".

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×