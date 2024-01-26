TRIGGER WARNING: Hamas releases new video of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, hours after ICJ ruling

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Hours after the United Nations top court gave a ruling in the genocide case filed against Israel by South Africa and asked the country to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza, militant group Hamas published a new video of three female hostages who have been held captive in the Gaza Strip from October 7.

In the edited five-minute-long video, soldiers Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev, and civilian Doron Steinbrecher were seen identifying themselves and appealing to the Israeli government to find a way for them to return them home. ⚡️Hamas published a video showing a message from by female IOF soldiers in the Gaza Strip.



They say they are ashamed of Netanyahu. One of the girls said:



“I became more afraid of my <country> than I feared Hamas” https://t.co/ios3NkrowC pic.twitter.com/aFF6Ww5Hla — Arya - آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) January 26, 2024 × Hamas says video filmed day 107 of war

Hamas has claimed that the video was filmed on day 107 of the ongoing war against Israel, however, they did not provide any evidence to support the claim.



Previously, Hamas had issued similar videos of hostages who have been kept captive in Gaza. These steps of Hamas have been called deplorable psychological warfare by Israel.



Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice said that it is under its jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures as appealed by South Africa in the genocide case filed against Israel, in the wake of its ongoing war in Gaza.

Watch: ICJ ruling on Israel Genocide case: "Israel must not destroy evidence of genocide in Gaza" It further said that Israel must punish people for committing genocide in Gaza and should immediately stop its attacks in Gaza.



The court further asked Israel to submit a report on the steps taken by the country to comply with its orders within one month.