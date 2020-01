Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth falls 4 million dollars in one day

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth witnessed a huge decline to 4 billion dollars on Thursday after shares of his Facebook Inc. slid.

The sharp fall in social media giant CEO's wealth came after Facebook witnessed its slowest-ever quarterly sales growth.

Zuckerberg’s fortune stood at $81 billion at 10:07 am in New York. However, he remained world's fifth-richest person, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The net worth of Facebook CEO is also intact.

On Thursday, Facebook's shares fell 7.5 per cent to $206.56 after the social media giant recorded its slowest quarterly growth since its market debut as expenses climbed and stagnant growth continued.

Facebook also said on Thursday that it has reached a $550 million (418 million pounds) settlement of claims it collected and saved milions of users data without their consent.