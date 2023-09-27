Treasure hunt: British Museum launches hotline, pleas for help in finding missing artefacts

British Museum, which is on a quest to recover about 2,000 missing artefacts, launched a public hotline on Tuesday (September 26) and requested assistance from the public in getting back the lost treasure, media reports said. The illustrious museum which is now shrouded in scrutiny over its internal failings also revealed that a vast majority of these missing artefacts are ancient Greek and Roman gems and jewellery.

The museum dismissed a staff member in the case of after the loss of these valuable items. This incident laid bare an internal crisis. It also resulted in the resignation of the museum's director Hartwig Fischer. According to a statement by the British Museum, the jewellery dates back to the 15th century B.C.

It was over two years ago when the museum first received a wake-up call regarding the potential theft or vanishing of precious artefacts after an art historian grew suspicious upon encountering artefacts offered for sale on the internet. “It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have,” Fischer said in a statement adding, “The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director.”

The institution is renowned for housing priceless treasures like the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon marbles. Now, the museum has since taken measures to enhance its security, going as far as launching a hotline for people to extend their support in finding the treasure.

Museum's statement

Sixty items have already been returned and another 300 pieces have been identified and are to be returned, according to a recent museum statement.

“If you are concerned that you may be, or have been, in possession of items from the British Museum, or if you have any other information that may help us, please contact us,” the museum's website said.

A dedicated email address has been set up for this purpose, ensuring that concerned citizens can easily contribute to this treasure hunt.

The museum is exercising caution by not divulging full details of the stolen artefacts, heeding the advice of experts. Nevertheless, they have disclosed that the stolen items encompass an array of gold rings, earrings, and other jewellery pieces dating back to the ancient Greek and Roman eras.

Additionally, smaller objects like precious gems, often set in rings, have gone missing. The British Museum is increasingly facing demands from various governments for the repatriation of historical treasures. It is also seeking guidance from an international panel of experts in its quest to recover these priceless relics.