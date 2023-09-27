US trade watchdog sues Amazon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday filed a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, charging the online retailer with harming consumers with higher prices. This is the latest U.S. government legal action aimed at breaking big tech's dominance of the internet. The lawsuit came after years of complaints that Amazon and other tech giants abused their dominance of search, social media, and online retailing to become gatekeepers on the most lucrative aspects of the internet.

