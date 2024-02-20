Traveling to Hawaii? A climate fee might apply to visitors

Your upcoming trip to Hawaii, the Aloha State, will incur an additional $25 charge. Lawmakers are pushing for action to tackle the environmental impact of tourism, especially after the destructive wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, claiming 100 lives and projecting a $6 billion rebuilding cost. The proposed legislation seeks to implement a $25 climate tax on tourists to safeguard Hawaii's natural resources from the influx of visitors.

With 9.5 million tourists recorded last year, concerns about environmental strain have intensified.

Last year, Hawaii's Legislature considered a $50 green fee for accessing state parks and beaches, which didn't pass. Now, a new climate fee is under consideration, aiming to make visitors more accountable for preserving natural resources and conscious of climate change effects without imposing additional taxes on Hawaii residents.

"I'll renew our efforts to pass a climate impact fee to help us confront the terrible impacts of climate change," stated Green, a Democrat. "Last year, it stalled a little bit, but imagine how helpful that program would have been to address the disaster in Maui. We need to do a little better this year."

Green anticipates the proposed tax to generate approximately $68 million annually. The funds would be allocated to causes such as wildfire and flood prevention, coral reef restoration, green infrastructure, land management, and emergency supplies, according to the bill.

"We already collect fees from travelers. This modest fee is far less than the resort fees or other taxes visitors have paid for years," Green emphasized. "So I believe in my heart, this is not too much to ask of visitors to our islands. Now, I'm open to any other proposal that would achieve the same goals."

Alternative measures, like year-long licenses or passes for popular hiking trails and parks, have been suggested by other state lawmakers. There have also been discussions about increasing the state hotel tax, already one of the highest in the country. Despite these options, Green remains optimistic about the proposed climate tax, especially considering the urgent need to address Hawaii's environmental challenges.

If approved, this policy would mark the first of its kind for any U.S. state. In recent years, countries like Greece, New Zealand, Venice, Italy, and the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador have implemented charges for tourism-related infrastructure.