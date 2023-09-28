‘Transgenderism a mental health disorder’, says Vivek Ramaswamy in GOP debate

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy described transgenderism as a form of “mental health disorder” as he staunchly opposed gender affirmation surgeries, especially for under 18-year-olds.

The 38-year-old businessman from Ohio, who has been grabbing headlines for his ‘anti-woke’ views, said that “chemical castration” under the age of 18 should not be allowed.

He vocally expressed his views when Fox host Dana Perino asked the presidential hopefuls whether they would pass a federal law requiring parents to be notified about their child changing gender identities.

The Indian-origin Republican leader asserted that the parents should have the “right to know” about their kids’ prospective transitions, and that “it is not compassionate to affirm a kid's confusion.”

He said that as president, he would pass a federal law permanently outlawing procedures he called “genital mutilation”.

“I have to be very clear about this. Transgenderism, especially in kids, is a mental health disorder. We have to acknowledge the truth of that for what it is…parents have the right to know…the very people who say that this increases the risk of suicide are also the ones saying parents don’t have the right to know about the increased risk of suicide. And I am sorry, it is not compassionate to affirm a kid’s confusion. That is not compassion, that is cruelty.”

'Kids with gender dysphoria considering suicide'

He further claimed, without providing any evidence, that 50 per cent of kids with gender dysphoria have considered suicide.

“Yet politicians reject a law that would require schools to inform parents if their kids change their gender identity at school. Parents have a right to know about their kids: that shouldn’t be controversial. Ban genital mutilation & puberty blockers before age 18. Treat gender dysphoria as a mental health disorder. Time to empower parents again."

Seven GOP contenders competed at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Wednesday night, except Donald Trump who decided to skip the debate, and will most likely not attend the third one.

Ramaswamy has been riding high on his increased popularity, who is currently the most popular Republican Presidential candidate after former US President Donald Trump, a CNN poll showed.

Notably, he de-throned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who was earlier seen as the chief rival to Trump has seen voting share decline significantly and is now in the 5th spot.