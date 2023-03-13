Tragic! Three-year-old toddler accidentally shoots and kills four-year-old sister in Texas

In what comes as a freak accident, a three-year-old kid killed her four-year-old sister by accidentally firing a pistol in the state of Texas on Sunday night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez informed about the accident and said the sister died on the spot.

According to a Fox News report, there were five adults and two girls in the home when the shooting took place at Bammel North Houston Road apartment near Tomball Parkway. The girls lived with their parents in the apartment and were joined by family and friends.

The girls were alone in the bedroom playing amongst themselves as one parent thought the other was watching them. The younger kid stumbled upon a loaded pistol and discharged it, which unfortunately struck her sister.

The parents and other adults rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshot and secured the firearm. They called 911 and reported the incident. However, it was too late by then as the little toddler died en route to the hospital.

"@HCSOTexas units responded to an apt unit at 9955 Bammel North Houston. Preliminary info: two toddlers were inside the unit with other persons. One toddler (3 yrs) gained access to a firearm and unintentionally shot the other (4 yrs)," said Gonzalez in a tweet.

"The toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators and PIO are en route."

It is unclear if any charges will be filed as the shooting appears accidental. However, the incident once again raises questions regarding gun safety laws.

United States is the only country on the planet with more guns in private hands than people. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun trade association, that number now stands at 434 million. The US Census Bureau’s latest estimate of the population is 333.2 million.

Lax gun laws, coupled with negligent parents that leave loaded weapons around kids is a recipe for disaster and one that has played out far too often in recent times.

