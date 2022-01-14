Gravitas: 1 child is shot in America every hour

Jan 14, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Reports say 1 child was shot in America every hour in 2020. At least 2,200 children died. Numbers like these have not been seen in 20 years. Why is US doing nothing about it? Listen in to Palki Sharma.
