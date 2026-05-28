/Tragedy on the Ganga: Three dead, four missing after boat capsizes near Patna

A festive gathering turned into a scene of mourning on Thursday after a boat carrying local devotees capsized in the Ganga River near Patna. At least three people have been confirmed dead, and four others remain missing as rescue operations continue under challenging conditions.

The incident occurred near the Umanath Ganga Ghat in the Barh subdivision of Patna district. According to local administrative officials, the vessel was transporting approximately 14 to 15 passengers, many of whom belonged to families returning from performing rituals and bathing in the sacred river.

Eyewitnesses reported that the small, traditionally crafted boat encountered sudden, violent winds midstream. The turbulent weather caused the helmsman to lose control, and the severely overloaded vessel capsized within seconds, plunging all passengers into the deep, fast-flowing currents. Hearing the screams of the victims, nearby boatmen and local residents immediately rushed to the scene. Thanks to their quick intervention, several passengers were pulled from the water before official rescue teams arrived.

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"The boat lost its balance almost instantly when the wind picked up," said Manoj Kumar, a local resident who witnessed the mishap. "A few people managed to swim toward the bank, but others were quickly swept away by the strong undercurrents."

Upon receiving the alert, Patna District Administration deployed teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). By evening, search teams had fished out three bodies from the river. Emergency workers are utilizing motorboats and deep-sea divers to locate the four missing individuals, though fading daylight and murky waters have hampered progress.