Traffic jams as long as 1200 miles seen in London before coronavirus lockdown

As the UK went into another nationwide lockdown, Britain's roads were flooded with vehicles causing traffic jams of nearly 1,200 miles.

The capital city of Britain, London, recorded nearly 2,624 traffic jams in the city within a few hours. The city was deadlocked as people started to flee the capital to head out to different locations of the country where the lockdown regulations are not as strict as London.

Various locals from the city took to Twitter to report miles-long traffic jams, and some even claimed that they were stuck in jams for more than 90 minutes, especially the motorists. Some people also labelled this as one of the worst traffic rush in decades. "Tonight’s traffic in south London was the worst I have ever, ever seen, in 3 decades of riding it," a Twitter user said. One user revealed that it took them nearly two hours to cover a distance of five miles.

The scenario was similar in other parts of the UK, too, with an increase of 6 per cent in Manchester, 34 per cent in Newcastle and 17 per cent in Leeds traffic.

The situation is being assumed to get worse with Christmas just a month away as people usually tend to return back to their homes to celebrate the festival with their friends and families.

Boris Johnson announced a lockdown after the coronavirus cases surged in the country. "I know how tough it has been for you and I’m full of admiration for the determination you’ve shown in persevering through this crisis," Johnson said in a pre-recorded message.

"And, believe me, we will end these autumn measures on December 2 when they expire," he continued.

A similar situation was seen in Paris when the city went into an emergency lockdown following a surge and terrorist attacks.