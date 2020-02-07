British Labour MP Tracy Brabin to auction controversial 'shouldergate' dress

British Labour party member Tracy Brabin who was trolled for wearing an off-shoulder dress in the British parliament has put the ''shouldergate'' dress on auction on e-commerce website eBay for £1,260.

📣📣📣📣 Sold out on ASOS!

Buy the dress that’s been front page news.



Support @Girlguiding in their brilliant work inspiring young girls to become future leaders. 💪https://t.co/A0QvRfnjCC — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 6, 2020 ×

The proceeds from the auction will go to a charity called Girlguiding. So far, Tracy Brabin, 58. has received 71 bids for the dress.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for Grammys dress, celeb friends come to her rescue

The British member of parliament was trolled on Twitter because she wore an-off shoulder dress to the British House of Commons.

Twitteratis called Brabin's dress ''inappropriate'', and made fun of her by calling her a ''tart'' and a ''drunk''.

It’s inappropriate dress for work. You dress like that when you’re stumbling into a wine bar. But this is the commons. The mother of all parliaments. The blokes are all wearing suits n you are dressed to trip the lights fantastic. — Dean (@DeanMThomson) February 4, 2020 ×

However, there were some people who backed the MP in her choice of attire.

Why the outrage over Tracy Brabin’s shoulder dress? Plato was rocking a far more outrageous look back in the day... @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/Z6bpHmKhBH — Z.A. Badda (@ZBadda) February 5, 2020 ×

If I had a quid for every time someone had commented on what I wore rather than what I said... 🙄 This rarely happens to men - calling it out is the only way to educate 👊🏻 — Professor Katy Shaw (@ProfKatyShaw) February 4, 2020 ×

Tracy Brabin had shut down the trolls with this tweet.