British Labour MP Tracy Brabin to auction controversial 'shouldergate' dress

WION Web Team London, England Feb 07, 2020, 12.19 PM(IST)

Tracy Brabin got trolled for wearing an off-shoulder dress to the British parliament Photograph:( Reuters )

Twitteratis had trolled called Brabin's dress and called it 'inappropriate'.

British Labour party member Tracy Brabin who was trolled for wearing an off-shoulder dress in the British parliament has put the ''shouldergate'' dress on auction on e-commerce website eBay for £1,260.

The proceeds from the auction will go to a charity called Girlguiding. So far, Tracy Brabin, 58. has received 71 bids for the dress.

The British member of parliament was trolled on Twitter because she wore an-off shoulder dress to the British House of Commons.

Twitteratis called Brabin's dress ''inappropriate'', and made fun of her by calling her a ''tart'' and a ''drunk''.

However, there were some people who backed the MP in her choice of attire.

Tracy Brabin had shut down the trolls with this tweet.

