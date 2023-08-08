Toronto cancels Eritrean festival amid violence outbreaks

City officials in Toronto were forced to cancel a weekend of Eritrean cultural celebrations after outbreaks of violence and demonstrations by opponents of the Eritrean government.

Clashes between attendees and protesters left nine people hospitalised and brought attention to human rights abuses in Eritrea and tensions within diaspora communities, reported the Guardian.

Global skirmishes and human rights concerns

The violence in Toronto mirrors similar confrontations in Sweden, where over 50 people were injured, and in Seattle, where Eritrean protesters opposed cultural events they believe support one of the world's most repressive regimes.

Pleading for peace and protection

In the days leading up to the Festival Eritrea Toronto, the organisers sought protection from Toronto police to ensure a "festive and peaceful" event. However, tensions escalated as protesters began tearing down tents and confronting attendees.

Attendee Danait Mehreteab reported that her father was targeted by protesters and severely injured. He was struck with a metal rod, resulting in a skull injury requiring 12 staples and a fractured spine.

Following the escalating violence and safety concerns, city officials made the difficult decision to revoke permits for the Festival Eritrea Toronto, prioritising public safety.

Community groups expressed "deep concern and distress" over the clashes and highlighted the event organisers' alleged ties to the Eritrean government, triggering traumatic experiences for those who fled oppression in their homeland.

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow condemned the violence as "unacceptable," emphasising the city's commitment to peaceful cultural celebrations.

The festival, which had previously taken place without incident, came under scrutiny as critics accused it of being a propaganda tool to raise funds for Eritrea's pariah government.

Human rights crisis in Eritrea

Eritrea has long been criticised as one of the world's most repressive countries, with no history of elections since gaining independence from Ethiopia.

Refugees from the nation have described a police state characterised by forced labour, military conscription, torture, and sexual harassment, prompting millions to seek refuge in other countries, including Canada, which is home to over 36,000 individuals of Eritrean descent.

Police in Toronto are actively investigating the incidents but have not confirmed any arrests at this time.