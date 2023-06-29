Toronto becomes most polluted major city as Canada wildfires put millions at risk

Canada's most populous city Toronto was pegged as the most polluted major city anywhere in the world after the smoke from the country's worst-ever wildfires continues to impact air quality on Wednesday.

The severe impact of the wildfires is reportedly being felt in at least 15 US states. The smoke from the wildfires have already affected cities in the US, and reached Europe thousands of miles away. Air quality monitors cited by the news agency AFP suggest that over 100 million people face potentially unhealthy conditions. Canada wildfires: How bad is Toronto's air quality? Toronto's air quality health index was placed at a 10 out of 10, termed a "high risk" classification of air quality.

Switzerland-based IQAir has pegged Toronto's air at worst quality for any major city in the world. Toronto's air quality: Measures undertaken Toronto Public Health said that Toronto Emergency Management is monitoring the impacts of poor air quality on city services and critical infrastructure.

The city has suspended outdoor activities at Child Care Centres. Based on local conditions, school principals have been granted due autonomy to decide whether to let children outdoors during recess or not. Toronto pollution: What's the risk involved? The pollutant PM2.5 (PM for Particulate Matter) is the most concern-causing bi-product from any pollution-causing stimulus like wildfire. Because of its small size of 2.5 microns or less, it can easily travel through the bloodstream, worsening heart conditions among vulnerable people. North American air quality crisis: Overall situation Alerts have been issued from Ontario to northern US states Minnesota and Michigan, across to New York and down to the southeastern states of North Carolina and Georgia.

Also watch | Canada wildfires lead to air-quality alerts in US | WION Climate Tracker × The air quality alerts come as much of the US South and Midwest grapples with a severe heat wave that is affecting several million Americans. The National Weather Service of the United States has issued a heat index forecast as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius) in northern and central Texas.

(with inputs from agencies)