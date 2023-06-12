Canada's wildfires: US to face air quality concerns through summer?

Apocalyptic and cataclysmic images showed a yellowish haze descended upon New York last week when toxic smoke from Canadian wildfires spread in wide swaths across the Northeastern and Midwestern region.

ABC News reported on Monday that the US is still facing the dangers of smoke coming from hundreds of wildfires burning throughout Canada and the current situation could mean that smoke and poor air quality concerns will continue to impact northern parts of America throughout the summer.

The report cited data by AirNow.gov. to report that Philadelphia's Air Quality Index measured at 101 on Monday morning (or "Code Orange"). It is unhealthy for a certain section — especially sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with pre-existing lung and heart conditions.

This comes after a provincial minister said that the number of wildfires raging out of control across Quebec dropped on Sunday as firefighters in the Canadian province gained the upper hand in some areas.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported that Quebec Natural Resources Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina said told reporters that the number of out-of-control fires in the eastern province dropped to 44 from 72 on Saturday.

Also read | Canada wildfires spark 'ecoterrorist' conspiracy theory 'This worst-ever spring fire season for Canada' Canada is enduring its worst-ever spring fire season, with 431 active fires as of Sunday, up five from Saturday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The organisation said that more than 4.8 million acres burned, and fire officials said that 220 of the active fires have been deemed out of control.

By Monday, around 1,200 firefighters were expected to battle blazes across Quebec. More than 100 were from France and some from other provinces.

As quoted by news agency Reuters, Vezina said that the authorities were not yet ready to send many evacuated residents home. "With the resources we got from France and New Brunswick, the situation is more safe," Vezina said.

Watch | Canada wildfires: Joe Biden assured help as toxic smoke lingers into US × Chuck Schumer, who is New York Sen, urged the Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Sunday to increase the number of firefighters being sent to Canada in order to prevent a "summer of smoke".

According to a federal government meteorologist forecast, which came on Saturday, Quebec could receive light rain on Tuesday in some burning areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE