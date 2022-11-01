Top Italian mobster belonging to the 'Ndrangheta mafia captured in Argentina

A manhunt for an Italian mobster spanning years finally came to an end when the Argentina's federal police arrested him on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the town of Guernica in the province of Buenos Aires, the police said in a statement.

As per international authorities, Maiorano has been accused of carrying out drug trafficking and arms trafficking operations between Latin America and Europe. 'Ndrangheta is considered to be "one of the most extensive and powerful criminal organizations in the world" by The International Criminal Police Organization, also known as Interpol.

In 2015, an international arrest warrant was issued for Maiorano, following which in 2020, the Interpol coordinated international efforts to take down the criminal group.

The 'Ndrangheta mafia established itself in Argentina several years ago, the police statement said, and operates in tandem with Albanian counterparts in Europe. The detainee was placed at the disposal of Argentina's Federal Criminal and Correctional Court.

The 'Ndrangheta is an Italian mafia-type organization that dates back to the 18th century. It still follows its ancient rites which are passed down orally and through secret codes. It consists of autonomous clans known as 'ndrine which are based almost exclusively on blood ties. It has a monopoly on drug trafficking in Europe, and also deals in arms trafficking, money laundering, racketeering, extortion, loan sharking, and prostitution.

Its narcotics trafficking, extortion and money laundering activities, as per a US diplomat, accounted for at least three per cent of Italy's GDP in 2010.

