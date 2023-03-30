Top 10 world news: WSJ reporter detained in Russia, Bolsonaro returns to Brazil, and more

A journalist for Wall Street Journal newspaper was detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage. In Asia, a fire on an inter-island passenger ferry in the southern Philippines left at least 31 people dead. Across the Atlantic, Brazil's controversial ex-president Jair Bolsonaro returned to the country after his self imposed exile in the United States.

Russian agencies, citing FSB security service, reported Thursday that a US reporter for the Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

A fire on an inter-island passenger ferry in the southern Philippines has left at least 31 people dead, the coast guard said on Thursday. Among those dead is a six-month-old baby. Authorities are trying to identify the cause of the fire that started close to 11 pm on Wednesday off the island of Basilan. When the fire started, most of the passengers were asleep in air-conditioned cabins on the ferry's lower deck.

More than 30 people fell into the stepwell of the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore city after the well's ceiling collapsed on Thursday (March 30), resulting in a serious accident. Thirteen people have lost their lives in the tragic incident.

A 22-car train carrying ethanol derailed in Raymond Minnesota and several cars caught fire, said reports in American media citing officials. NBC News reported that Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was notified about the derailment around 1 am local time on Thursday (March 30). The derailment and subsequent fire prompted the local authorities to evacuate citizens living near the site of derailment. An evacuation zone of half mile radius has been established, as per media reports.

Brazil's controversial ex-president Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (March 30) returned to the country after his self imposed exile in US. This is the first time Bolsonaro is returning to Brazil after his exit following a defeat in the presidential election against his rival, the current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro was in Florida for three months and returned to Brazil's capital Brasilia on a commercial flight.

"You won't live forever" is a catchphrase which has often been touted and has so far remained the proven truth of life — of humans and almost every other living being on planet earth. But soon, this catchphrase may well become the truth of the past, as humanity steps forward to attain immortality.

All things artificial have been changing our lives for a long time now. The recent jolt came in the form of AI chatbots like ChatGPT which appear likely to soon fill up for humans with an urge to seem 'smarty pants'. Meteor showers appear set to join the artificial bandwagon soon. The Independent has reported that ALE, a Japanese company based in Tokyo, is planning to create artificial meteor showers with the help of satellites which are scheduled to lift-off 2025 onwards.

A political row which erupted after a now-revised order of India's food safety regulator said that curd must be labelled as 'dahi' by manufacturers, has put the spotlight on significance of this ubiquitous dairy product in Indian cuisine. Curd is also regarded as one indigenous ingredient that unites India's Hindi-speaking north and non-Hindi-speaking south. If north Indians need lassi and raita, so South Indians need curd-rice or just curd by itself.

Chitrangda Singh's return to films with the upcoming mystery thriller Gaslight, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, has been generating a lot of interest. The film, featuring Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Oberoi, and Rahul Dev, is a classical whodunit set in a mansion. In an interview with WION, Chitrangda reveals her love for murder mysteries, working with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, and more.