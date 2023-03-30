Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage: Russian agencies

Russian agencies, citing FSB security service, reported Thursday that a US reporter for the Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

"The FSB halted the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan ... a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited with the Russian foreign ministry, suspected of spying in the interests of the American government," the security services were cited as saying by Russian agencies.

The agencies said that the WSJ reporter is "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government" and of collecting information "on an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex."

Before joining The Wall Street Journal, 31-year-old Gershkovich worked for AFP in Moscow. He has also worked as a reporter for The Moscow Times, an English-language news website. Gershkovich speaks Russian. His parents live in the United States but are originally from the Soviet Union.

This is a developing story...

(With inputs from agencies)

