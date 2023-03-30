Train carrying ethanol derails in Minnesota, several cars catch fire

A 22-car train carrying ethanol derailed in Raymond Minnesota and several cars caught fire, said reports in American media citing officials. NBC News reported that Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was notified about the derailment around 1 am local time on Thursday (March 30) . The derailment and subsequent fire has prompted the local authorities to evacuate citizens living near the site of derailment. An evacuation zone of half mile radius has been established, as per media reports.

BNSF Railway, the railroad company that operates the route has been quoted as saying that there were no injuries.

The Associated Press quoted Sheriff Eric Tollefson who said that the train "had numerous rail cars derail" and several had caught fire.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN that about 14 cars were carrying hazardous materials, including ethanol.

“We’ve been in touch with the governor,” Buttigieg said, and Environmental Protection Agency officials were en route to the site “given the hazardous material situation.”

Buttigieg reportedly said that he has not received any reports of deaths or injuries.

Railroad safety has been in the spotlight nationally ever since last month’s fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio. Roughly half of that town of about 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.