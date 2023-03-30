Mahadev Jhulelal temple mishap: At least 25 fall in stepwell at Indore's temple, rescue operations underway
At least 25 people fell into the stepwell of the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore after the well's ceiling caved in resulting in a serious accident.
More than 25 people fell into the stepwell of the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore after the well's ceiling caved in in the Patel Nagar neighbourhood, resulting in a serious accident. The people who fell into the stepwell are being rescued. The incident happened on Ram Navami, a day when a significant amount of worshippers throng to the temple, as reported by Zee news.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Many feared being trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in Patel Nagar area in Indore.— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qfs69VrGa9
Senior police officers, including the commissioner of the Indore Police, have reportedly arrived at the site. Police officers can be seen attempting to pull people out using ropes in the video footage. Twenty people are still thought to be trapped, while five people have so far been rescued.
