Mahadev Jhulelal temple mishap: At least 25 fall in stepwell at Indore's temple, rescue operations underway

More than 25 people fell into the stepwell of the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore after the well's ceiling caved in in the Patel Nagar neighbourhood, resulting in a serious accident. The people who fell into the stepwell are being rescued. The incident happened on Ram Navami, a day when a significant amount of worshippers throng to the temple, as reported by Zee news.