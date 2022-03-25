Top 10 world news: Putin accuses West of 'cancel culture', Save Women's Sports act, and more

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine completes one month, WION brings you the top developments from the last few weeks. Meanwhile, as the West piles sanctions on Moscow that have seen Russia increasingly isolated, politically and financially, and extending to spheres such as sports and culture, the Russian President has now accused the West of trying to cancel Moscow's culture.

In other news, three US states have passed an act banning transgender youth from participating in girls' sports.

Talking of climate change, as per experts the Great Barrier reef is experiencing its sixth mass bleaching event.

Vladimir Putin accuses West of trying to cancel Russian culture

"Today they are trying to cancel a thousand-year-old country."

President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West was trying to cancel Russian culture, including the works of great composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich, and Sergei Rachmaninov.

Mariupol theater attack may have claimed 300 lives, mostly women and children: City Hall

Officials in Mariupol, a strategic port city, said Friday they fear 300 people died in last week's Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds of people were sheltering. Hundreds of people had taken cover in the building. It is believed most were women and children.

Erdogan: Turkey's position on Russian S-400 missile acquisition remains the same

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoganhas said that his country's position remains unchanged regarding its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, adding that talks with the United States on new F-16 jets and kits were proceeding smoothly.

3 US states pass 'Save Women's Sports Act', banning transgender youth from participating in girls' sports

Arizona, Oklahoma and Kentucky have passed bills banning transgender youths from participating in girls' sports, continuing a flurry of state legislation on a hotly debated election-year issue.

Watch: North Korea goes Hollywood in new missile launch video, Twitterati give it a ‘Top Gun’ spin

It was nothing short of a Hollywood moment.

With shiny leather jacket and slick aviator shades, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered the arena where they were preparing to fire the giant Hwasong-17 missile —Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017.

One month of Russia-Ukraine conflict: Here are the top 10 developments

It has been one month since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale attack on Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Since that many key events have taken place.

Here's a wrap up of the most significant developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India-China ties not normal, border issues key: Jaishankar post talks with Wang

After talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that lasted for three hours, External Affairs Minister S Jashankar dubbed the ties between India and China as “not normal”, saying that the “current situation is a work in progress” due to friction at the border.

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers sixth mass bleaching event

Australia said that the Great Barrier Reef is suffering "mass bleaching" as corals lose their colour under the stress of warmer seas.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said in a weekly update most of the marine park had been hit by "significant heat stress" over the summer, with water temperatures in some areas as much as 2-4 degrees Celsius above average.

1 in 4 women experienced physical or sexual abuse at the hands of their partner: Lancet

Globally, one in four or 27 per cent of women are victims of violence at the hands of an intimate partner before the age of 50, according to a study published in The Lancet.

