Top 10 world news: White House thanks China for Travis King's 'transit', UK okays oil drilling, and more

Travis King, the US soldier who fled to North Korea is back in US custody. White House has thanked China for his 'transit'. In other news, just a week after diluting its net zero carbon-emission goals, the UK has greenlit oil and gas drilling in the North Sea. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news.

Twenty-three-year-old King had been in the custody of South Korean authorities after pleading guilty to an assault incident and the destruction of public property.

The UK has now taken a stance that it should continue to produce fossil fuels to ensure energy security, especially in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine, even if it means pushing back net-zero carbon emissions target. Ukraine war has created hurdles in energy supply to Europe. Russia was a key energy provider to Europe and has reduced supply since last year as retaliation to economic sanctions

It was not clear what role this particular development had to play in Qin Gang’s sudden disappearance in June and his subsequent removal from the top post in the foreign ministry.

Canadian law enforcement officials have not been able to provide a shred of evidence that potentially links the Indian government to Nijjar's killing, which was initially attributed to a gang war.

Polish agriculture minister Robert Telus held online talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solsky on Wednesday.

Announcing the move in a statement, Binance said operating in Russia was no longer ‘compatible.’

The latest data from Norwegian researchers adds a new dimension to the events surrounding the attack, including previously unknown explosions and a potential timeline of events. Their findings say that not only were there two previously known explosions but also two additional blasts. These blasts happened in the northeast of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, around seven seconds and 16 seconds after the initial incidents.

Last week, Azerbaijan launched a full-scale attack on the region to reclaim complete control of the breakaway region, occupied by Armenian separatists for about 30 years.

During a live interview on another GB News programme, 'Dan Wootton Tonight', Fox asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with PoliticsJOE reporter Ava Evans.