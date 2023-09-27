North Korea to expel US soldier Travis King: Report
Story highlights
North Korea has decided to expel US soldier Travis King, who was detained after crossing the border from the South in July, the KCNA state news agency said on Wednesday.
After completing its investigation, the "relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic", KCNA said, using the North's formal name.
(With inputs from agencies)
