Scientists reveal crucial discoveries about Nord Stream pipeline blasts. Here's what they found

One year after the mysterious attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, investigators are still working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind the explosions that rocked the region.

Recent findings from Norwegian scientists have shed new light on the events surrounding the attack, including previously unknown explosions and a potential timeline of events, reported the Guardian.

Discovery of additional explosions

Norwegian scientists have provided seismic evidence that adds a significant layer of complexity to the Nord Stream pipeline attack.

Their findings confirm not only the two previously known detonations but also reveal two additional explosions. These new blasts occurred in an area northeast of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, approximately seven seconds and 16 seconds after the initial incidents.

The researchers used data from seismic stations across northern Europe and Germany, including the Swedish National Seismic Network and Danish stations on Bornholm.

Through advanced seismic analysis techniques, they were able to pinpoint the exact locations and timings of these explosions. This breakthrough marks a crucial step forward in understanding the attack.

The four explosions were termed as Event S, Event N, Event NA, and the newly discovered events NB and NC. Event S and Event N were identified on September 26, 2022, soon after the attack, with Event S occurring at 02:03:24 (UTC+2) on Nord Stream 2 and Event N at 19:03:50 (UTC+2) on Nord Stream 1. Norsar, Norway’s national data centre for the comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty (CTBT), suggests that more explosions may be hidden within the data.

Suspected perpetrators

While investigations are ongoing, several theories have emerged regarding the perpetrators of the Nord Stream pipeline attack.

Some officials quoted in the US and German press point towards a Ukrainian-backed group or a pro-Ukrainian faction operating independently from Kyiv's leadership.

Suspicion has also fallen on a rental yacht called the Andromeda, with evidence suggesting Kyiv's involvement.

However, doubts linger over whether a small crew could execute the intricate underwater sabotage required.

Also watch | Russia to bring up issue of Nord Stream investigation at UNSC

US intelligence and Russian ships

A leaked US defence document indicated that the CIA received information from a European agency three months before the attack, hinting at a Ukrainian special operations mission to sabotage the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Scandinavian media reports have highlighted the presence of unidentified Russian ships with deactivated transponders in the vicinity of the explosion sites in the days leading up to the incident.

The Nord Stream pipelines, managed by Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG, both majority-owned by Russian state energy giant Gazprom, play a critical role in transporting up to 110 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to Germany. Nord Stream 1 commenced operations in 2012, while Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021 but never transported gas due to geopolitical opposition.