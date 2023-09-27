Canadian police’s deafening silence on WION’s questions over Nijjar murder probe

Almost a week has passed since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an explosive and unsubstantiated claim about the so-called Indian government agents’ involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Canadian law enforcement officials—who have been on the case since June when Nijjar was murdered outside a Sikh temple in Surrey—too have not been able to provide a shred of evidence that potentially links the Indian government’s involvement in the killing, which was initially attributed to a gang war.

A report by the Washington Post claiming that there was a delay in the investigation of Nijjar’s death and that the police’s response initially was slow had received a prompt reply from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

While the RCMP gave a detailed riposte to the Post’s report to justify how it was quick on the murder scene, it gave a deafening silence to WION’s questions when asked about the progress of the probe.

WION: Has there been any arrest so far?

RCMP: No answer

WION: How many of them are still in police custody?

RCMP: No answer

WION: Is there any Indian national detained?

RCMP: No answer

WION: Is there any chargesheet filed in the court?

RCMP: No answer

WION: Has there any formal probe assistance request been sent to India?

RCMP: No answer

Earlier, India’s foreign minister Jaishankar said that the New Delhi government waiting for Canada to share the proof they have against India.

"If you (Canada) have something specific and if you have something relevant, let us know. We are open to looking at it...The picture is not complete without the context in a way,” Jaishankar said at the Council for Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday.

Even Canadian Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre has said that Trudeau is yet to provide proof of India’s alleged involvement and asked him to come clean on the issue.

"The prime minister needs to come clean with all the facts. We need to know all the evidence possible so that Canadians can make judgments on that...The prime minister hasn’t provided any facts. He provided a statement and I want to emphasize that he didn’t tell me anymore in private (than) he told Canadians in public, so we want to see more information," Poilievre said last week after Trudeau’s explosive allegations in the parliament.