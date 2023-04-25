Top 10 world news: US President Biden announces 2024 re-election bid, and more

In the latest, US President Joe Biden has formally announced that he is running for re-election in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” he began when he was sworn into office. The world health Organisation (WHO) has warned of a "huge biological risk" after fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan occupied a central public laboratory. Additionally, former US president Donald Trump goes to trial, where the writer E. Jean Carroll is accusing him in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. In other news, Conjunctivitis has emerged as one of the main symptoms of Covid-19 in children.

Click on the headlines to read more.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in the 2024 presidential elections. He posted a video asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he started when took office. He asked voters to set aside concerns about his age and another run for America’s oldest president.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned of a "huge biological risk" after fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan occupied a central public laboratory.

As per an AFP report, the laboratory was holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, and it being seized created an "extremely, extremely dangerous" situation.

China on Tuesday (April 25) charged a Taiwanese man of "secession". The man has been held by Chinese authorities for eight months. Taipei condemned the move as a rights violation which it said was meant to "create fear".

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under the scanner for being tight-lipped about Infosys — an Indian IT company owned by his wife Akshata Murty's family.

As per the Evening Standard, while it is public knowledge that Infosys was co-founded by Sunak's father-in-law, the UK PM has never spoken of his interest in the company.

For decades, former US President Donald Trump appeared to shrug off claims, investigations, and even impeachment. His "Teflon Don" image is going to be put to the test; a jury of average citizens are going to hear a lawsuit accusing him of rape.

Trump's trial is being held in a federal civil court, which means that he will not be jailed regardless of the outcome, reported the Associated Press. He is not obligated to appear in court, and his attorneys have suggested that he will most likely not testify.

The European Union on Tuesday announced stricter content rules for 19 online platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The new rules apply to platforms that have a massive number of followers. The list also features services from Amazon, Google, Meta, Instagram and Microsoft, all of which have more than 45 million active users.

The Kenya religious starvation cult has been in the headlines for days now. Dozens of dead bodies have been discovered since the police started looking for the victims after receiving a tip-off about a cult led by Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, who urged his followers to starve to death in order to find God. The police have found a total of 83 bodies of people, including children, who on the instructions of the cult leader starved themselves to "meet God". The matter has led to shock and anger not just in Kenya, but across the globe. The Kenyan cult leader who told people to starve themselves has been arrested and his Good News International Church is being probed.

Conjunctivitis, or 'pink eye,' is emerging as one of the main symptoms of Covid-19 in children, said experts quoted in media reports. India is among the countries that are currently witnessing surge in Covid cases.

“Treatment for conjunctivitis is mostly symptomatic. We advise the parents to clean the eye with lukewarm water," said Dr Dhiran Gupta, as quoted by The Times of India.

A 36-year-old Indian-origin Malaysian man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for allegedly smuggling 26 puppies and a kitten in laundry bags from Malaysia to Singapore, as reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The National Parks Board (NParks), which described the case as "one of the most serious cases of animal smuggling to date," claimed that one puppy was discovered dead and that 18 other canines died from canine parvovirus infection, Channel News Asia reported.