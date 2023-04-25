Conjunctivitis emerging as symptom of Covid in children: Report

Conjunctivitis, or 'pink eye,' is emerging as one of the main symptoms of Covid-19 in children, said experts quoted in media reports. India is among the countries that are currently witnessing surge in Covid cases.

“Treatment for conjunctivitis is mostly symptomatic. We advise the parents to clean the eye with lukewarm water," said Dr Dhiran Gupta, as quoted by The Times of India.

"In teenagers, we are also seeing body ache and weakness which can persist for days," he added.

A study led by Dr Vipin M Vasishtha and Dr Puneet Kumar mentioned in the report found that conjunctival involvement was present in 42.8 per cent of affected infants.

Conjunctivitis is characterised by inflammation or swelling of conjunctiva in the eye. It it the thin, transparent layer of tissue which covers the white part of the eye and lines the inner part of the eyelids.

Dr Suresh Kumar, who is medical director of New Delhi's Lok Nayak hospital, told The Times of India that conjunctivitis is being observed to be one of the "defining features" of Covid infection in children.

"The good thing is that the disease is self-limiting. Most patients, be it children or adults, tend to recover on their own without any specific medication or need for hospitalisation," he told the news outlet.

