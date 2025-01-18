Two days ahead of Donald Trump inauguration, thousands of people have began arriving in Washington DC for the People's March, which is going to be held on Saturday. People will be protesting against the GOP's policies, which according to them will undermine women's rights, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, and racial and religious minorities.

In other news, nearly five months after a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was brutally raped and murdered, a local court on Saturday (Jan 18) convicted former civic volunteer and the prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

People's March LIVE updates: Thousands gathered in Washington DC to protest Trump's inauguration

Rape-murder, protests and arrest: Here's how RG Kar Medical College victim finally got justice

'When Russians hide, North Koreans shoot': How Pyongyang's troops are reshaping Russia-Ukraine war

The capture of two North Korean soldiers by Ukrainian forces marks a significant moment in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Their testimonies have been crucial in confirming details about these troops and Pyongyang that were previously only assumptions.

Butcher of Delhi: Who is Chanderkant Jha, serial killer from Bihar who murdered 18 people

The year was 1998, a 31-year-old man from the Indian state of Bihar, Chanderkant Jha was arrested for killing a man in Delhi. He was in jail till 2002 and was later released due to lack of evidence. Soon after the release, he started a chilling series of murders in Delhi.

'Can’t be here': Washington DC residents flee ahead of Trump inauguration to escape 'ugly side of America'

As Donald Trump's inauguration nears, Washington DC residents are fleeing the city, trying to stay away from the event, saying that they do not want to be around that "sort of hostile negative energy".

From Zakaria Zubeidi to Ahmed Barghouti: 5 Prominent names among 737 Palestinian prisoners to be freed by Israel

Israel’s justice ministry has confirmed that 737 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be released as part of the initial phase of a truce deal. None of the prisoners will be freed before 4:00 pm local time on Sunday (Jan 18).

Flight disruptions at Delhi Airport from Jan 19-26: Check timings and updates

Delhi airport operator DIAL said on Saturday there will be no flight arrivals and departures between 10.20 am and 12.45 pm for the next eight days till January 26 in view of the Republic Day week.

Video: Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, kills four

At least four people have been killed and three injured in a Russian drone and missile attack in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday (Jan 18).

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case LIVE updates: Police release photo of detained suspect

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed during a burglary attempt at his home in the upscale neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai city.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025 announced; Bumrah, Shami return

The BCCI has picked Jasprit Bumrah in India’s 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced during a presser in Mumbai. His fellow seamer Mohammed Shami returned to the ODI team for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, while the selectors have also named Rishabh Pant in the star-studded squad.