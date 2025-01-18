Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said there will be no flight arrivals and departures between 10.20 am and 12.45 pm for the next eight days till January 26 in view of the Republic Day week.

"As per the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for Republic Day week from 19th to 26th Jan 2025, no flights would be arriving or departing from Delhi Airport between 10:20 AM to 12:45 PM IST," DIAL said in a post on X. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also advised passengers to check with the airlines concerned for the updated flight information.

The government has also asked schools to be careful about kite flying on Republic Day.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to be chief guest at 76th Republic Day celebrations

This year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, according to an announcement made by the government on Thursday.

President Prabowo’s visit to India marks his first as president, following his assumption of office in October 2024. He is the fourth Indonesian leader to be invited as the chief guest for Republic Day, with President Sukarno having attended the inaugural celebrations in 1950.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a State Visit to India during 25-26 January 2025. President Prabowo will also be the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations.”

(With inputs from agencies)