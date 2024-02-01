Top 10 world news: US may strike against Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria; India Interim Budget 2024, & more

The United States officials have approved plans for a series of strikes against Iranian personnel and facilities inside Iraq and Syria for over a number of days, CBS News reported on Thursday (Feb 1) citing government sources. In other news, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed India's G20 presidency and described the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) forged during the New Delhi Leaders' Summit as a "strategic and economic game changer".

Click on the headlines to read more:

The United States officials have approved plans for a series of strikes against Iranian personnel and facilities inside Iraq and Syria over a number of days, CBS News reported on Thursday (Feb 1) citing government sources.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed India's G20 presidency and described the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a "strategic and economic game changer" in her sixth consecutive Union Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 1).

On the three-year anniversary of the coup in Myanmar, the United States intensified its sanctions on the military junta, targeting entities and individuals closely associated with it.

Another Indian student has been discovered dead in Cincinnati, US, with the cause of death remaining unknown. This marks the third instance of an Indian student's death in the United States within the past week.

Indian foreign ministry said Thursday (Feb 1) that it was extending financial assistance to Palestine both bilaterally and through the United Nations but warned that it had zero tolerance for terrorism.

The European Union member states on Thursday (Feb 1) unanimously agreed to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in financial aid.

China has accused the United States of targeting Chinese students trying to legally enter the country by harassing and deporting them and also using them for espionage activities that threaten Chinese national interests.

India's central bank - the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - on Wednesday (Jan 31) ordered Paytm Payments Bank (the banking arm of Paytm) to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March.

Congress MP DK Suresh, who is also the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Thursday (Feb 1), claimed that he would demand a separate country status for the south Indian states, alleging that the central government is not releasing funds to south Indian states.