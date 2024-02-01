India ‘concerned’ over alleged involvement of UN workers in Oct 7 attacks, takes note of ICJ ruling
Story highlights
As per Israeli account, several UNRWA officials were involved in carrying out the deadly Oct 7 attacks, including kidnapping Israeli citizens and setting up an operation room.
Indian foreign ministry said Thursday (Feb 1) that it was extending financial assistance to Palestine both bilaterally and through the United Nations but warned that it had zero tolerance for terrorism. The statement comes as Israel has accused officials of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees of being involved in the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas.
"Deeply concerned over the allegations, welcome UN investigation..." MEA Spox on allegations of UNRWA personnel linked to Oct 7 Israel terror attack pic.twitter.com/ceMp75Tvqq— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 1, 2024
"On UNRWA, India is an important development partner of Palestine, and we have been extending assistance to them both bilaterally and through the United Nations. but at the same time, we have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and in this regard, we are deeply concerned at the allegations that the UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 terror attacks," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Israel’s allegations against UNRWA
As per Israeli account, several UNRWA officials were involved in carrying out the deadly Oct 7 attacks, including kidnapping Israeli citizens and setting up an operation room. Following these allegations, several nations, including the US, have suspended their aid programmes for the UNRWA.
The UN has now launched an investigation into the matter, a move welcomed by India. "We also welcome investigations launched by the United Nations in this regard," the MEA spokesperson added.
According to CNN, the UN has already suspended nine of the 12 UNRWA officials suspected of carrying out Oct 7 attacks on Israeli soil.
India ‘takes note’ of ICJ ruling
Indian foreign ministry also took note of the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) released last Friday (Jan 26) which directed Israel to prevent “acts of genocide” in Gaza.
"Taken note..." MEA Spox on ICJ orders on Israel, Palestine case pic.twitter.com/8Y0xB697DC— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 1, 2024
However, the order stopped short of ordering an end to the military offensive that has laid waste to the Palestinian enclave.
Watch: Israeli PM Netanyahu says UNRWA is 'totally infiltered by Hamas'
“We have taken note of the provisional measures that the ICJ has given verdict on,” the spokesperson said. It has to be noted that the spokesperson neither welcomed nor condemned the ruling.
(With inputs from agencies)