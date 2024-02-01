India ‘concerned’ over alleged involvement of UN workers in Oct 7 attacks, takes note of ICJ ruling

Indian foreign ministry said Thursday (Feb 1) that it was extending financial assistance to Palestine both bilaterally and through the United Nations but warned that it had zero tolerance for terrorism. The statement comes as Israel has accused officials of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees of being involved in the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas.

"On UNRWA, India is an important development partner of Palestine, and we have been extending assistance to them both bilaterally and through the United Nations. but at the same time, we have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and in this regard, we are deeply concerned at the allegations that the UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 terror attacks," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.