Top 10 world news: Ukrainian forces enter Kherson, FTX files for bankruptcy and more

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war remains the top focus of the day as the Ukrainian military had made headway into the Kherson region. In the UK, the world-famous, Big Ben is back after five years. In other news, FTX Group, one of the most sought after crypto firms has announced bankruptcy. Separately, the Twitter saga seems to be taking fresh turns as employees brace for tougher times ahead.

Ukrainian forces enter Kherson city following complete Russian military evacuation

The Ukrainian military made headway into the Kherson region as they entered Kherson City on Friday following the evacuation of the Russian forces. It was a significant step forward for Ukraine as Kherson was one of the regions that were annexed by Russia following a series of referendums. Pictures and videos posted on social media showed the Ukrainian forces were welcomed by the residents in Kherson city’s Shumenskyi district as Russia confirmed total evacuation of their army.

Big Ben's back! World-famous ringer now functional after five-year restoration project

The well-renowned ringer - The Big Ben is back with a "bong" following a five-year repair project. After a lengthy restoration plan involving more than 1,000 moving components, the giant clock that looms above Britain's Houses of Parliament is now working seamlessly. The five cast-iron bells of the clock, including Big Ben, stopped ringing in 2017. After a week of trials, normal service will resume every 15 minutes from 11:00 am (1100 GMT) on Sunday.

China's Xi Jinping to attend G20 summit, meeting with India's Modi unconfirmed

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in-person and will meet President Joe Biden of the United States and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Tonga, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit the sea around 207 km (128.6 miles) east of Neiafu, Tonga, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, American Samoa received a tsunami advisory (PTWC) within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, along the beaches of Niue and Tonga.

Benjamin Netanyahu to receive mandate to form new government in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu is all set to become Israel’s prime minister once again. President Isaac Herzog announced on Friday that he will invite the veteran politician and his coalition partners to form the new government. Netanyahu is already the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the nation and this will be the record sixth time that the 73-year-old will assume the position.

Crypto collapse: FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO resigns

One of the biggest and most influential companies in the cryptocurrency sector, FTX Group, announced on Friday that it had filed for bankruptcy in the US and that its CEO had quit. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto genius behind the exchange, will stay on, according to FTX, to help with a smooth transition.

'Uunchai' review: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's film is well intended

Bollywood hyped friendships to no end. For time immemorial, films on friends' friendships and the length one can go for BFFs have been one of the favorite subjects for makers. While filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai' is centered around friendship, what makes it unique is how the protagonists belong to the wrong side of 60s. An age when companionship is sought the most and which is often never mentioned in pop culture.

