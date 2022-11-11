Crypto collapse: 'Gold standard' FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO resigns

One of the biggest and most influential companies in the cryptocurrency sector, FTX Group, announced on Friday that it had filed for bankruptcy in the US and that its CEO had quit.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto genius behind the exchange, will stay on, according to FTX, to help with a smooth transition.

Included in the bankruptcy proceedings are FTX US, 130 other sister firms, and FTX's cryptocurrency hedge fund Alameda.

Many exchange staff are anticipated to continue on to run the business under Chapter 11, according to FTX, which said that John Ray III has been named the new CEO.

FTX will have the opportunity to "assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," according to Ray.

The collapse of FTX, which seemed inconceivable only a few days ago, is upending the whole cryptocurrency sector. After significant concerns regarding the state of the FTX balance sheet were raised last week, it was precipitated by a crisis resembling a bank run.

Shan Jun Fok, co-founder of Moonvault Partners, a crypto investment firm based in Hong Kong said, “Everyone’s a little bit in shock. A lot of people trusted FTX as the gold standard.”

Currently, regulators are working feverishly to determine what went wrong, and some lawmakers are calling for a crackdown.

On Thursday, the Bahamas' securities regulators, where FTX.com is headquartered, froze a portion of the exchange's assets. The Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are both looking into FTX, according to a story in The Wall Street Journal. The DOJ declined to comment, and the SEC stated that it does not comment on whether or not investigations are underway.

Bankman-Fried, whose fortune reportedly amounted to $25 billion but has since disappeared, has been one of the faces of the cryptocurrency sector. He was revered as the "white knight" of the cryptocurrency sector, saving faltering businesses. Elite investors like BlackRock and Sequoia Capital supported FTX, which quickly became one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

(with inputs from agencies)