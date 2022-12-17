Top 10 world news: Ukraine works to restore power, 44 people arrested in Jordan, and more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that he had "nothing to do" with the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor. In other news, the United Nations rights chief expressed relief at Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate several journalists on the social media platform but said that "serious concerns remain". Finally, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger compared Messi to a lion-tamer in a circus.

However, President Erdogan maintained that he had no role in the court's verdict.

"What is behind the storm sparked by a verdict these past few days? This debate has nothing to do with us - neither with me nor with our nation," said Erdogan, while making his first comments on the issue since the verdict was given on Wednesday.

"Good news that journalists are being reinstated Twitter, but serious concerns remain," Volker Turk tweeted while making it clear that "Twitter has a responsibility to respect human rights."

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that Messi is like a lion-tamer in a circus when he has the ball at his feet.

"I've seen him here in the middle of three players and he's like a guy with a lion in the circus. He tells the ball 'you listen to me, my friend, I'm the boss here'," Wenger was quoted as saying by AFP.

The police arrested 44 people due to their involvement in violent protests against the rising fuel prices in Jordan on Saturday. The protests were held all around the country and they ended up claiming the life of a senior police official, according to Jordan’s security agency.

Ham Mihan newspaper said, "Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, the lawyer for several activists and journalists, has been detained."

Ukraine has started work towards restoring electricity and water supplies to cities affected by Russian missile strikes in the ongoing conflict. The targeted attack on Ukrainian infrastructure has left around 10 million Ukrainians without any proper source of electricity and even the World Health Organisation said that the lack of power can result in the winter turning “deadly” for a lot of them.

China could end up witnessing more than a million Covid deaths in 2023 if it decides to stay with its decision of lifting the stringent coronavirus regulations, a new projection from a US-based institute has claimed. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), by April 1, China could register 322,000 deaths, when the Covid cases peak.

The Communist Party of the Philippines on Saturday announced that Jose Maria Sison passed away at 83.

