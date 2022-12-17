Ukraine works to restore power as Vladimir Putin meets Russian military officials

Ukraine has started work towards restoring electricity and water supplies to cities affected by Russian missile strikes in the ongoing conflict. The targeted attack on Ukrainian infrastructure has left around 10 million Ukrainians without any proper source of electricity and even the World Health Organisation said that the lack of power can result in the winter turning “deadly” for a lot of them.

The city of Kharkiv was one of the first ones to restore electricity in most parts as regional governor Oleg Sinegubov confirmed that the remaining infrastructure should get repaired next week. This was good news for Ukraine after the country decided to impose emergency blackouts to conserve power.

On the other hand, Kyiv decided to stop Metro services to provide shelter to people at the underground stations. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that services will resume shortly along with the water supply.

However, a third of Kyiv residents were still without power, Klitschko added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top military officials regarding the campaign in Ukraine and the future plans regarding the army.

"On Friday, the president spent the whole day with the army staff involved in the special military operation in Ukraine," a statement released by the Kremlin said a Reuters report.

Putin met Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and held "separate discussions with commanders" representing various branches of the military.