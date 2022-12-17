FIFA World Cup 2022: Arsene Wenger compares Lionel Messi to a lion-tamer. Here's why.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that Messi is like a lion-tamer in a circus when he has the ball at his feet.

"I've seen him here in the middle of three players and he's like a guy with a lion in the circus. He tells the ball 'you listen to me, my friend, I'm the boss here'," Wenger was quoted as saying by AFP.

"And overall I would say that he has always had unbelievable quality for such a master of dribbling -- he knew always when to pass the ball and usually when players are very talented in dribbling they exaggerate a little bit."

Wenger was reflecting on how Messi had rediscovered his old touch in the World Cup. Calling him the boss of the orchestra, the 73-year-old added every Argentine attack starts with Messi playing the music.

"The boss of the orchestra is Messi and the music starts when he has the ball. What is surprising for me in this tournament is that he has rediscovered that physical capacity to accelerate again at the right moment."

The Frenchman is currently working as FIFA's head of global football development. His statements come a day before the final where Messi and his men will face France, the defending champions.

However, Wenger issued caution by terming French forward Kylian Mbappe as a threat.

"Mbappe has huge flexibility, huge power and he's very intelligent as well but in a different way. He uses his power and he knows how to use his physical potential but he is also very creative in the final third.

Messi will be attempting to win his first World Cup trophy and cement an unrivalled legacy. Meanwhile, Les Bleus will seek to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy. If France wins the final, Mbappe, at the age of 23 will have two trophies to his name.

(With inputs from agencies)