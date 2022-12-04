FIFA World Cup 2022: Arsene Wenger takes a dig at teams more focused on political demonstrations

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has taken a swipe at teams that have paid more attention to political messaging than focusing on football at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“When you go to a World Cup you know you must not lose the first game,” said Wenger during a press conference before adding that teams with World Cup experience such as holders France won their opening matches.

“And the teams as well who were mentally ready, who had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations," he added.

The Frenchman is currently FIFA's head of global football development and his statement might have been targetted at Germany.

The German football team during the team photograph in the match against Japan covered their mouths to protest over the ban of ‘One love armbands’ by FIFA.

The move came after FIFA threatened seven European teams (England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Denmark) with sanctions if they wore the armbands.

After German players covered their mouths, the German FA released a statement saying, “We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect.”

“Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard. It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position,” it added.

However, Wenger is not the only one that has hit back at Germany for their gesture at the World Cup. On Monday, during the Group H encounter between Germany and Spain, Qatari fans clapped back at the German football team and federation.

The Qatari fans in the stands held photos of former German international Mesut Özil. The Qatari fans were reminding the Deutsch football team that it never stood for its own player who was made a scapegoat for the teams' insipid show at the 2018 event in Russia.

Germany suffered a group-stage exit at the tournament but it was Özil who was targetted for the setback and racially discriminated against.

