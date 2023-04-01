Top 10 world news: Ukraine orders armoured vehicles from Poland, Russia takes over UNSC presidency & more

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday said that Ukraine has placed an order for 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armoured vehicles which are produced in Poland under a Finnish licence. In other news, Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was being treated for bronchitis. "I'm still alive," Pope Francis told reporters as he left the hospital.

A 26-year-old named Mohammed Elasibi was shot dead near the disputed Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem by the Israeli police, on Saturday (April 1). According to the police, the man grabbed the gun of a police officer and fired it twice, which prompted the unit to shoot him dead, reported Times of Israel.

On Saturday (April 1), Russia takes over the rotating presidency of the 15-nation United Nations Security Council for a month, a move that is being decried by Ukraine and the US.

Iran's judiciary chief reportedly warned to prosecute women who appear in public without the hijab "without mercy" as more and more women continue to defy the country's mandatory dress code, according to Iranian media cited by Reuters.

The US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Gopalan family home in Lusaka and paid tribute to her maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a member of the Indian Foreign Service, while on a visit to Zambia.

In a statement, the Hong Kong government, on Saturday (April 1) said that it “strongly disapproved” and “firmly rejected” the recent findings in a new United States government report. The report finds that Washington’s interests had been threatened and that Beijing continues to “undermine the rule of law” and freedoms on the island under its national security lockdown.

The White House joined other US institutions in refusing to pay for the Twitter Blue subscription service. On Friday, White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty informed the staff via email that they would have to pay for the subscription out of their pocket if they wish so, according to Axios.

A record 682,420 accounts in India, which were reportedly promoting non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation between January 26 and February 25, were banned by Twitter in a major overhaul.