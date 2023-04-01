Four border patrol soldiers killed by ‘terrorists’ from Iran side claims Pakistan army: Report

In a statement, Pakistan’s army claimed that attackers from Iran killed four of their border patrol soldiers, on Saturday (April 1), reported Reuters. The incident took place in the Balochistan province’s Kech district where Pakistan shares a long lawless border with Afghanistan and Iran.

“A group of terrorists operating from Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along Pakistan-Iran Border,” said a statement by Pakistan’s army, as per Reuters. It added that the authorities in Islamabad are contacting Tehran in a bid to prevent such incidents in the future. So far, no group or organisation have claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes as the Rebel Baluch nationalist groups in the area have said that they are fighting for a greater share of regional sources, reported Reuters. Notably, these groups operate on both sides of the border. Pakistan and Iran share more than 900 km of border and there have been incidents concerning security in the past.

Earlier this year, at least 13 people were wounded after a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province. According to reports, the explosion derailed eight cars, including the engine of the train which was travelling en route to Peshawar. The province is also home to the deep-water Gwadar port which is being developed as a part of China’s $65 billion “Belt and Road” investment in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE