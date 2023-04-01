US Vice President Kamala Harris in Zambia: Visits family home in Lusaka

The US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Gopalan family home in Lusaka and paid tribute to her maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a member of the Indian Foreign Service, while on a visit to Zambia.

"My visit to Zambia has a special significance for me, as many of you know, and for my family. As you know, I visited Zambia, Mr President, as a young girl when my grandfather worked here," Vice President Harris told reporters in Lusaka at a joint news conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, reported the PTI.

Vice President Harris said in the news conference that her grandfather was a civil servant in India. "And in 1966, shortly after Zambia's independence, he came to Lusaka to serve as a director of relief measures and refugees. That was his title. He served as an advisor to Zambia's first president, Kenneth Kaunda. And he was an expert on refugee resettlement," she said.

"I remember my time here fondly. I was a child, so it is the memory of a child. But I remember being here and just how it felt, and the warmth and the excitement that was present. And, in fact, I was talking with my aunt recently, and she was reminding me of the relationships that she made when she was working at -- then it was called Lusaka Central Hospital -- when she was working there with the physicians there," Vice President Harris added.

"So, from my family and from all of us, we extend our greetings and hello to everyone here," she continued.

In January 1966, the Indian government sent PV Gopalan to Zambia to serve as the Director of Relief Measures and Refugees.

He gave up his position as the director of the joint secretary's office in the Ministry of Rehabilitation of the Indian government in order to carry out these responsibilities. In July 1969, after reverting from the government of Zambia, he took over management of the Office of the Joint Secretary to the government of India in the Ministry of Rehabilitation.

A White House official claimed that her family lived at 16 Independence Avenue while they were in Lusaka in the 1960s, but since addresses are now numbered differently, it was ultimately possible to locate them by using plot numbers from property surveys and public records.

A great meeting today with President Hichilema of Zambia.



The United States and Zambia have a shared history that underpins our strong partnership. pic.twitter.com/9momUyvNcd — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 31, 2023 ×

"In addition, members of the Vice President's family provided recollections about the home, which aided the search. After much work by the Embassy and dead-ends in the search, the Embassy identified this location only a few days ago while the Vice President was in Accra, Ghana," the official said.

ALSO WATCH | Kamala Harris starts Africa tour in Ghana, announces security aid

Ultimately, 16 Independence Avenue was confirmed to be the Gopalan family residence by the Zambian Ministry of Lands with assistance from others, as stated in a public lands document dated March 9, 1967.

The property now belongs to Madison Group, a Zambian group of companies that include Madison General Insurance and Madison Financial.

(With inputs from agencies)