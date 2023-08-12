Top 10 world news: Two Ukrainian missiles downed over Crimea bridge, Pakistan appoints new caretaker PM & more
Here are the top 10 news stories from across the world.
Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down by the Russian air defence forces over a bridge connecting Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow, to the Russian mainland, said an official on Saturday (August 12). In other news, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the opposition Raja Riaz, have chosen Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar to become the country’s caretaker PM following their meeting on Saturday (August 12), announced the leaders.
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian missiles over Crimea bridge
Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down by the Russian air defence forces over a bridge connecting Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow, to the Russian mainland, said an official on Saturday (August 12).
Pakistan: Balochistan lawmaker Anwar Ul Haq Kakar chosen as caretaker prime minister
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the opposition Raja Riaz, have chosen Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar to become the country’s caretaker PM following their meeting on Saturday (August 12), announced the leaders.
Six people died and 55 others were rescued when a boat filled with migrants and moving towards Britain sank in the Channel early on Saturday, said French maritime officials, as a search and rescue operation continued to find those still missing.
Saudi Arabia is reportedly pushing the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy to allow it to become a full partner in Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) that the three countries signed in December.The GCAP aims to develop a sixth-generation stealth fighter jet by 2035.
Eiffel Tower in Paris briefly evacuated after bomb threat: Reports
According to a report by Reuters citing French police sources, the Eiffel Tower in the capital city of Paris was evacuated and closed to the public on Saturday (August 12) as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat.
Authorities in the United Kingdom’s capital city, London, have warned businesses to prepare for “gangs of youths” who may carry out an alleged TikTok-inspired raid at a shopping centre, on Saturday (August 12).
At least two people have been killed and 16 others are missing after mudslides and flooding in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian, on Saturday (August 12), reported state broadcaster CCTV.
Hundreds of thousands of activists in South Korea took to the streets in central Seoul on Saturday to stage a demonstration against Japan's decision to discharge treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
EXCLUSIVE | What I am today, is all because of team - PR Sreejesh after reaching milestone 300 appearances
Having represented India in 300 international Hockey games, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh heads into an all-important 301st match, where India take on Malaysia in the finals of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy(ACT) 2023. With the final scheduled for Saturday, August 12, the game will be India's chance to bag their fourth title, whereas it is the maiden ACT final for the Malaysian side.
Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95 has been reportedly pulled from the lineup of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). In July 2023, the makers announced that the film was set to premiere at the renowned film festival this year.