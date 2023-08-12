Russia shoots down two Ukrainian missiles over Crimea bridge

Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down by the Russian air defence forces over a bridge connecting Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow, to the Russian mainland, said an official on Saturday (August 12).



"Air defence forces shot down two enemy missiles over the Kerch Strait. The Crimean bridge was not damaged," said Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean peninsula, on social media.

https://t.co/EgVzGXuf2h



⚠️BREAKING - Ukrainian drone attack reported in the vicinity of the Crimean bridge. Movement has been halted



"In the area of the Kerch Strait, air defense forces shot down two missiles, the Crimean bridge was not damaged", the Head of Crimea says - TASS pic.twitter.com/BfcKo6vzeK — PatriotsInControl🇺🇲 (@PatriotsControl) August 12, 2023 ×

20 unmanned Ukrainian drones shot down

Russia on Saturday further claimed that 20 unmanned Ukrainian drones were shot down by his officials near the Crimean peninsula where attacks have been stepped up by Kyiv.



Air defence systems were used to down fourteen drones and six more using electronic warfare, said the defence ministry on the Telegram messaging service. There were no casualties or damage, it added.



Talking to Telegram, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said that they also intercepted a drone in the Kaluga region, which is around 150 kilometres (about 95 miles) southwest of Moscow.

ALSO READ | Ukraine: Odesa opens beaches for public first time since Russian invasion

The officials in Moscow on Friday (August 11) confirmed destroying a drone which was aimed at the capital. This was the latest among several attacks carried out on the city in the past few days.



A Ukrainian drone was eliminated over Moscow's western outskirts, said the defence ministry, adding that no casualties or damage was reported due to the incident.



In July, an ammunition depot blew up and the bridge across the Kerch Strait which links Russia's mainland to the peninsula was damaged in the Ukrainian drone strikes on Crimea. In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea.

Two killed in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia amid Russian shelling: Ukraine

An elderly woman along with a police officer lost their life early Saturday (August 12) due to Russian shelling on a settlement in Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, said Ukrainian officials.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukranian drone manufacturer 'Punisher' attack system

"This morning, around 5:10, the enemy fired on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village in Kupiansk district. A residential building was damaged. A 73-year-old woman died," said Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.



In Ukraine, one policeman was killed and 12 others were injured, which included four police officers, in the attacks carried out by Russia on Orikhiv town in southern Zaporizhzhia region, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram. One man also lost his life in the Kharkiv region, as per local authorities.



Three Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down over Zaporizhzhia, and one missile attack targeted Kryvyi Rig, which is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, according to Governor Sergiy Lysak.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.