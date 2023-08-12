South Korean activists protest against Japan's plan to release treated Fukushima water into ocean

Hundreds of thousands of activists in South Korea took to the streets in central Seoul on Saturday to stage a demonstration against Japan's decision to discharge treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

The march came after Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily, earlier this week, reported that Tokyo is planning to begin discharging the water into the ocean as early as late August, citing unidentified government sources.

"If it is discarded, radioactive substances contained in the contaminated water will eventually destroy the marine ecosystem," said Choi Kyoungsook of Korea Radiation Watch, an activist group that organised the protest.

"We are opposed... because we believe the sea is not just for the Japanese government, but for all of us and for mankind."

Demonstrators held up signboards saying "Keep It Inland" and "Protect the Pacific Ocean!" while singing songs and listening to rally organisers.

Last month, Japan's nuclear regulator permitted plant operator Tokyo Electric Power to begin releasing the water into the ocean, which as per Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency is safe, but neighbouring countries have raised concerns that it may contaminate food.

"There is talk that the dumping of contaminated water is on the summit agenda. The governments of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan should view it an environmental disaster, rather than a political issue, and agree to block it... for future generations," Choi Kyoungsook of Korea Radiation Watch said.

Biden to host Japan, South Korean leaders

United States President Joe Biden is set to host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland on Aug. 18, the White House said in a statement.

"The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by (North Korea) and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

At Camp David, a storied presidential retreat in the mountains of western Maryland, the three leaders will "advance a shared trilateral vision for addressing global and regional security challenges, promoting a rules-based international order, and bolstering economic prosperity," Jean-Pierre said.

