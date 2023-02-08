Top 10 world news: Turkey-Syria quake devastation unravels, Zelensky addresses UK parliament, and more

The combined death toll in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday surpassed 11,000, with more fatalities expected to be reported in the coming days. Meanwhile, the international investigators said Wednesday (February 8) that there are "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the supply of the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, which killed all onboard. In Washington, addressing his second State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden issued a warning to China that Washington will act to protect if Beijing threatens its sovereignty, as the schism between the two nations widened over the Chinese spy balloon row. In London, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a mark of assertion of the country's will to stand against Russia, gifted a helmet from a Ukrainian fighter pilot to the UK House of Commons speaker on February 8.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The combined death toll in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday surpassed 11,000, with more fatalities expected to be reported in the coming days. The harsh weather conditions are severely endangering people and making rescue operations more difficult.

International investigators said Wednesday (February 8) that there are "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the supply of the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, which killed all onboard.

The ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was a scheduled passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. It was shot down by Russian-controlled forces while flying over eastern Ukraine.

Addressing his second State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden issued a warning to China that Washington will act to protect if Beijing threatens its sovereignty, as the schism between the two nations widened over the Chinese spy balloon row.

"I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," Biden said on Tuesday night.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a mark of assertion of the country's will to stand against Russia, gifted a helmet from a Ukrainian fighter pilot to the UK House of Commons speaker on February 8. President Zelensky called for 'wings for freedom' from the UK and the rest of the world as he gifted the helmet inscribed with words, 'We have freedom, give us wings to protect it'. Initial reports on Zelensky's Britain visit have interpreted the helmet's inscription as Zelensky's plea to ensure continued military support in terms of 'wings' (airplanes) as Ukrainian forces continue their actions in the evolving battlefield of the country.

South Korea's Parliament has voted to impeach the nation's interior minister Lee Sang-min over his responses to a deadly Halloween crush. This, as per Reuters, has set the stage towards making him the first cabinet member to be ousted by the legislature.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 8) replied to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament, amid sloganeering by opposition leaders for a discussion over the Adani issue. Before beginning his speech, some opposition parliamentarians staged a walkout over the issue.

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has become controversy's hot topic yet again after it mocked the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6th. Charlie Hebdo's Twitter account shared a "drawing of the day" that showed damaged housing infrastructure and a heap of rubble with the caption: "No need to send tanks."

If you think the ongoing balloon controversy is new, then you are mistaken! The spy balloon strategy has been adopted by several countries to snoop on rival nations. Recently, a Chinese balloon was spotted over the skies of the United States. Beijing said that it was a civilian airship used for research purposes, but concerns were raised over the balloon being used to spy on America. The US deployed fighter jets to track the balloon and shoot it down. The authorities are now analysing the debris.

Star Indian T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to stay on the top in the shortest format. In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, February 8th, SKY, as most of his fans would call him, retained the top spot with 906 points to his name. Earlier, he had even attained 910 points which was also the highest-ever tally achieved by an Indian batter in ICC rankings in T20Is.

As the trailer of Yami Gautam starrer ‘Lost’ dropped recently, the Bollywood actress spoke about the upcoming feature in which she plays the role of a crime reporter named Riddhi Sahani, who is ruthless in her pursuit for the truth. The trailer begins with the disclaimer that around 665 people go missing in India every year.