MH17 downing: Investigators say 'strong indications' Putin approved missile supply

International investigators said Wednesday (February 8) that there are "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the supply of the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, which killed all onboard.

The ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was a scheduled passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. It was shot down by Russian-controlled forces while flying over eastern Ukraine.

The Joint Investigation Team of six countries probing the crash said in a statement: "There are strong indications that the Russian president decided on supplying the Buk TELAR to the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) separatists." The statement further mentioned that the "high bar of complete and conclusive evidence is not reached".

ALSO READ | North Korea carries out nighttime parade to celebrate army anniversary: Report

The investigators have to halt the probe now as there was not enough evidence to prosecute more suspects. Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer told a news conference in The Hague: "The investigation has now reached its limit, all leads have now been exhausted, the investigation is therefore being suspended. The evidence is insufficient for more prosecutions."

Moscow has denied all involvement in the downing of the plane but the investigators have alleged that there was evidence that the Russian president decided to provide heavy weaponry to Moscow-backed separatists.

This development comes less than three months after a Dutch court convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian in absentia over the downing of MH17. Russia had even slammed the decision, calling it "scandalous" and politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the decision was a "bitter disappointment" but added that "we will continue to call the Russian Federation to account for its role in this tragedy".

WATCH WION LIVE HERE