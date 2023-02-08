Turkey-Syria earthquake Live Updates | Death toll nears 8,000 as rescue efforts carry on
Story highlights
Turkey-Syria earthquake Live Updates: The combined death toll in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday stands at around 7,926, with more fatalities expected to be reported in the coming days. The harsh weather conditions are severely endangering people and making rescue operations more difficult. The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the "White Helmets", said that the number of fatalities in rebel-held areas in northwest Syria rose to 1,220 and the number of injured people rose to 2,600. State media SANA reported at least 812 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, while Turkey recorded at least 5,894 casualties and 34,810 injured.
Follow WION for all the latest developments
Though humanitarian aid is being delivered to Turkey in an expedite manner, the same cannot be said about Syria, which is facing sanctions from US and EU countries.
AP reports that several countries are struggling to route aid directly through the Bashar Assad-led government. Instead, aid is being sent to Turkey first and then routed to Syria. However damage to roads and other infrastructure in southern Turkey has stalled them from reaching northern Syria.
Emergency workers fear that the delays could cost lives, as local rescue crews struggle to pull families and children from the rubble and find housing for survivors amid brutal winter weather.
A key issue complicating the dispersal of aid is “the war and the way the aid response is split between rebel areas and Damascus,” Aron Lund, a fellow with New York-based think tank Century International who researches Syria, told AP news agency.
A video of a man who appears to be part of a rescue crew offering a hard-working rescue dog some of his water.
Rescue dog without sleep for 30 hours#PrayForTurkey #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquakeinturkey #turkey #TurkeyQuake #earthquaketurkey #HelpTurkey #Turcja #Turquie #Turquia #Turchia #earthquakeinsyria #Syria #Syrie #deprem pic.twitter.com/bjD0an9FGG— Turkish Paramedic (@TRparamedic) February 7, 2023
Before the devastating earthquake, nearly 70% of Syria’s population was in need of humanitarian assistance, the UN said, adding that the latest disaster has exacerbated the tragedy.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Syria and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis said:
This tragedy will have a devastating impact on many vulnerable families who struggle to provide for their loved ones on a daily basis.”
According to Syria’s White Helmets, the death toll in rebel-held northwest Syria now stands at 1,220. With the 812 people confirmed dead in government-held areas, the total known toll in Syria reaches 2,032. Whereas Turkey reported at least 5,894 casualties, bringing the overall lives lost to 7,926.
Two Indian Airforce aircrafts carrying a special Indian Army field hospital team for a 30 bedded medical facility have reached Adana, Türkiye, announced India's foreign minister S Jaishankar.
Two Indian Airforce aircrafts carrying an @adgpi field hospital for a 30 bedded medical facility have now reached Adana, Türkiye.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2023
Our team of medical specialists will contribute to relief efforts underway. pic.twitter.com/d3GIwHU7We