Turkey-Syria earthquake Live Updates | Death toll nears 8,000 as rescue efforts carry on

Though humanitarian aid is being delivered to Turkey in an expedite manner, the same cannot be said about Syria, which is facing sanctions from US and EU countries.

AP reports that several countries are struggling to route aid directly through the Bashar Assad-led government. Instead, aid is being sent to Turkey first and then routed to Syria. However damage to roads and other infrastructure in southern Turkey has stalled them from reaching northern Syria.

Emergency workers fear that the delays could cost lives, as local rescue crews struggle to pull families and children from the rubble and find housing for survivors amid brutal winter weather.

A key issue complicating the dispersal of aid is “the war and the way the aid response is split between rebel areas and Damascus,” Aron Lund, a fellow with New York-based think tank Century International who researches Syria, told AP news agency.