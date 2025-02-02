US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on key trading partners, adding that it would be "worth the price" to secure US interests.

CBS has agreed to provide the unedited transcript of its interview with former US Vice President Kamla Harris to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after a lawsuit against the media outlet by Trump. Harris appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes” show for an interview before the 2024 US Presidential election.

'Pain, but worth the price' for Americans: Trump says as Canada, Mexico hit back over tariffs row

CBS agrees to hand over 'unedited' '60 minutes' Kamala Harris interview transcript to FCC. Here's all about the controversy

Delhi Assembly election: AAP vs BJP vs Congress, who has promised what? A look at manifestos

The Indian capital is all set to choose its next chief minister in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, scheduled for Wednesday (Feb 5). The results will be announced on February 8. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and Congress are the top contenders on the list. All the parties have unveiled their respective manifestos with major promises to the people of Delhi.

Watch: Senior Taliban minister breaks down in tears on girls education

Mohammad Nabi Omari, the Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Interior, was moved to tears while speaking about the group’s strict restrictions on girls’ education, imposed by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Elon Musk team now can access US Treasury's payment system? What does it mean?

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team have been granted access to the US Treasury Department's payment systems, The New York Times reported.

End near for American aid agencies as USAID website goes offline amid Trump's freeze on foreign aid

The website of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) went offline on Saturday without giving any explanation as thousands of furloughs, layoffs, and program shutdowns continued.

'Heartbreaking, shameful': Rahul Gandhi criticises BJP over ‘brutal murder’ of Dalit woman in UP’s Ayodhya

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (Feb 2) came down heavily at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Ayodhya saying that “the heinous atrocities, injustice and murders against Dalits are increasing rampantly, especially in UP.”

‘That train has left’: Trump reacts after US State Department’s ‘trans’ search results suggests ‘trains’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Feb 2) hilariously reacted to the State Department’s ‘trans’ search result suggesting ‘Trains’ and said, “That train has left”.

Ranji Trophy 2025 round-up: J&K seal spot in quarterfinals; Services sign off with second-highest run-chase

On last day of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy league stage, Jammu & Kashmir sealed their spot into the quarter-finals with a 182-run win over Baroda. With the massive victory, Jammu & Kashmir also ended up as table toppers in Group A, which is a huge achievement.

Kanye West reveals he has unfollowed everyone except Taylor Swift on Instagram

Kanye West took to Instagram to reveal he has unfollowed everyone except Taylor Swift ahead of the Grammy Awards. The two share a complicated relationship, which began in 2009 when West interrupted Swift on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.