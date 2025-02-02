Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team have been granted access to the US Treasury Department's payment systems, The New York Times reported.

It comes after a standoff between Musk's team and a top Treasury official David Lebryk, who refused to give access to the department's payment system.

The official was later put on leave and then retired after the dispute.

US Senator Ron Wyden (Democrat) confirmed the news in a post on Bluesky, saying, "Sources tell my office that Treasury Secretary Bessent has granted DOGE *full* access to this system. Social Security and Medicare benefits, grants, and payments to government contractors, including those that compete directly with Musk's own companies. All of it."

The billionaire's allies, who were granted access to the payment systems, were reportedly made employees of the department and underwent government vetting and received security clearances.

The Treasury Payments system controls more than USD 6 trillion annually and handles key functions including Social Security benefits, tax refunds and federal employee salaries.

As the Musk team has now access to the system, the Trump administration could restrict the disbursement of money approved by Congress for specific purposes, according to a New York Times report.

Critics react

Democrats have criticised the move, stressing political interference in the Treasury's payment systems.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) in a letter to Treasury Secretary Bessent said, "To put it bluntly, these payment systems simply cannot fail, and any politically motivated meddling in them risks severe damage to our country and the economy."

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) called for an investigation into the matter, pointing to the dangers of allowing Musk's team to oversee payments that affect millions of US citizens.

(With inputs from agencies)