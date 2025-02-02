As Ukrainian troops hang on a sliver of hope of Western Russia which they have occupied for six months, most of the soldiers have been ordered not to interact with the civilians living under their control, the Washington Post reported.

However, there's a small unit in the Ukrainian military, which has been assigned specially for that. These soldiers, wear uniforms but are unarmed, and visit locals to help deliver food and medical aid. They are tasked to persuade the locals to abandon their long-held loyalties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These Ukrainian soldiers are also filming their outreach. This reflects the controversial role Kyiv plays as occupier in Russia's Kursk region, where some of its troops are engaged in deadly battles with Russian and North Korean troops.

Meanwhile, others are making a military-backed documentary about fighting for the hearts and minds of civilians, according to a Washington Post report.

For long, Russia has been hiding the realities of the Ukraine war from its citizens. But, as Ukrainians in the Kursk region attempt to reveal decades of deep-seated Russian propaganda, they are also carefully deploying their own.

They believe that their tactics will bolster its troop's credibility among Russians and disapprove of claims that they are abusing locals in Kursk.

Moreover, these tactics used by Ukrainian troops are being used among a population largely made up of Soviet-born retirees and others who were unwilling or unable to flee the surprise Ukrainian attack in August.

These people have been cut off from most communication, with no working phone network or electricity, and the Ukrainian troops they meet are the only human contact they have with the outside world.

'Planting seeds of truth in their hands'

Col. Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, who leads the military’s TRO Media division said, "We are planting the seeds of truth in their heads, which I’m sure at some point will grow."

Dmytrashkivskyi, who is also the spokesman for Ukraine's military commandant office in Kursk, is the one documenting the incursion.

However, the Washington Post was unable to independently verify accounts of the current situation for Russian civilians in Kursk because of the dangers of traveling in the region.

Russia has been claiming that Kyiv is mistreating civilians as it is controlling Kursk.

Amid Russian allegations that torture chambers had been found in parts of Kursk retaken by Russian forces, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that proof “must be voiced and shown.”

Dmytrashkivskyi said that these allegations of mistreatment are not true, adding "The accusations that people were tortured in cellars are not supported by any evidence.”

